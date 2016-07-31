JUST IN: Man flees on foot after hitting fireman with car

The Darlington County Sheriff's Office is seeking warrants on a man after he struck a fireman with a vehicle Saturday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

SOCIETY HILL, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington County Sheriff's Office is seeking warrants on a man after he struck a fireman with a vehicle Saturday night.

According to Sheriff Wayne Bird, the fireman was directing traffic when he was hit. Deputies tried to stop the car, but the driver refused to stop. The car crashed and the driver fled on foot.

The passenger in the vehicle was apprehended and bloodhounds were used to search for the driver but were unsuccessful. DCSO has identified the driver.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

