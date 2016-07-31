Former Horry County Police Chief named finalist for chief of police in Statesboro, GA

STATESBORO, GA (WMBF) – Saundra Rhodes retired from the position of police chief in Horry County effective May 6. Now, she’s been named a finalist for the position of Statesboro chief of police in Georgia.

According to an article in the Statesboro Herald, three finalists were chosen from a field of seven semifinalists that included candidates from several states.

The three finalists will undergo a secondary interview process Aug. 9. The newly hired city manager who officially starts work Sept. 1 will make the hire.

Rhodes began serving as chief in Horry County beginning in Sept. 2012 after serving with the department more than 23 years.

