Storm chances stick around

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The risk of pop up showers and storms will be sticking around through the middle of the week.



Slight relief from the heat will continue for the next several days as showers and storms will be more common.



Today will start off with a mix of sun and clouds and a quick climb in temperatures into the lower 90s. Very high humidity will make it feel as hot as 103 at times in the afternoon. Once again, storms will start to develop in the afternoon and linger

into the evening. Some of storms could be quite strong with frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall. Places that get the heaviest rainfall will get from 0.5" to 0.75" of rain.



The forecast remains the same through the middle of the week with a daily risk of pop up storms. Most storms will occur in the middle and late afternoon hours, but a storm or two will be possible at just about any time.





