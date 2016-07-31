NWS issues jellyfish hazard message

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina issued a beach hazard statement Sunday morning that said Myrtle Beach lifeguards reported numerous jellyfish near shore. The statement advised beachgoers to stay out of the water.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources reported one of its lieutenants was stung in Myrtle Beach. According to a SCDNR Facebook post, the extreme heat has brought the jellies up from Florida.

One remedy for a jellyfish sting is vinegar. Here are some other tips for treating stings: http://www.emedicinehealth.com/jellyfish_stings/page4_em.htm#jellyfish_stings_treatment

