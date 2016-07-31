HCPD: Missing man found alive - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police said a man missing out of the Myrtle Beach area was found alive in another jurisdiction.

Vince Perrella, 32, was reported missing Saturday night in the unincorporated part of Myrtle Beach and officials said his car was found abandoned.

