UPDATE: Man arrested in deadly hit and run in NMB

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An arrest has been made in a hit and run involving two pedestrians that happened in the North Myrtle Beach area Saturday night, killing one person.

NMB Public Information Officer Pat Dowling said Timothy Earl Drew, 29, of Wilmington, North Carolina, was arrested in his car in Surfside Beach in connection with the hit and run. According to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center website, he was charged with hit and run, duties of driver involved in accident with death, too fast for conditions, more than one driver's license and hit and run, duties of driver involved in accident resulting in damage to attended vehicles.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, Robert Woods, 41, of North Myrtle Beach died. Fowler said the cause of death was multiple blunt forced trauma.

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety advised drivers to avoid Robert Edge Parkway at Highway 90 Saturday night around 8:30 p.m.

Dowling said the incident involved two pedestrians walking near the entrance of the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex, which was closed and gated at the time. A car hit them and took off toward Little River.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol MAIT Team was called to respond.

