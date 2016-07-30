FCSO charges man with attempted murder in connection with stabbing incident

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office charged a man following a stabbing incident that took place Friday evening.

According to Major Michael Nunn, deputies arrested James Otis Rush, 63, of Florence and charged him with attempted murder.

The assault involved an edged weapon and occurred on Fifth Street. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Their condition is unknown.

