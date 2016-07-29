Firefighters, gas company respond to gas leak in Conway - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Firefighters, gas company respond to gas leak in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Firefighters with Conway Fire Rescue and South Carolina Electric and Gas responded to Highway 378 and Racepath Avenue in Conway Friday.

Conway Fire Captain Nathan Nelson said crews were demolishing a building when a backhoe struck a gas line at 11:39 a.m.

Crews were working to seal the line.

At about 3 p.m. Friday, Nelson said the gas leak was cleared.

