TRAFFIC ALERT: Several roads to close, reopen in Horry Co.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – CBI Road will close for bridge improvements and Allied Drive will reopen for travel.

According to a news release from the Horry County Government Public Information Officer Lisa H. Bourcier, CBI Road near Highways 66 and 94 will close Monday, Aug. 1 until Friday Aug. 5. No access will be granted from the south end of CBI Road on the Highway 66 end. To reroute, go to the north end of the road closure and use Swamp Fox Highway or Highway 904.

Allied Drive is set to reopen Friday by 5 p.m.

