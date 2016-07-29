Spirit Airlines announces new destinations from the Grand Strand

Spirit Airlines announced Friday the addition of daily nonstop service from Myrtle Beach International Airport to several locations. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Spirit Airlines announced Friday the addition of daily nonstop service from Myrtle Beach International Airport to several locations.

According to a news release, flights will go from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWK) and Akron-Canton Airport (CAK), starting March 9, 2017 and Apr. 27, 2017, respectively.

"We are excited about Spirit's ongoing commitment to the Myrtle Beach International Airport," said Scott Van Moppes, interim director of airports. "Today's announcement combined with Spirit's announcement earlier this week of Akron-Canton (CAK) should make 2017 an exciting year."

