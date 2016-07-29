Horry Co. Fire responds to mobile home fire Friday

Units with Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home that was heavily involved with flames in the Green Sea area Friday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Units with Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home that was heavily involved with flames in the Green Sea area Friday morning.

According to Captain Fowler, a single-wide was involved with heavy flames around 6:50 a.m. in the 5100 block of Lisa Lane.

Fowler said everyone was out of the building and no injuries were reported.

