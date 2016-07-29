Woman arrested for threatening to shoot two people

Myrtle Beach Police arrested a woman for threatening to shoot two people in the parking lot of an apartment building. (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police arrested a woman for threatening to shoot two people in the parking lot of an apartment building.

According to police reports, 38-year-old Deana Marie Barber was arrested July 29 for the crime committed July 2.

A victim said a black Tahoe pulled into the parking lot and took up two spaces. The victim, having never seen the vehicle before, asked if they needed help. Barber, the passenger in the Tahoe, replied her friend was renting an apartment in the building. The victim said there was no one was there, she was on private property and needed to leave.

Barber rolled down the window, showed a gun and yelled profanity before the Tahoe moved across the street.

The victim went to get someone when Barber got out of the Tahoe and pulled a gun out, saying, “I’m a felon and I’ll shoot you.”

By the time the victims could go inside to use the phone, the Tahoe left.

Barber is awaiting trial for the charges. She was also booked at the J. Reuben Detention Center July 24 in connection with charges of forgery, drug paraphernalia and unlawful child neglect.

