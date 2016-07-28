FIRST ALERT: Heat wave may end with a bang

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The recent stretch of heat will end with increasing chances of thunderstorms by the end of the weekend and early next week.



High heat and humidity will continue Friday and Saturday with temperatures returning to the middle and upper 90s and the heat index up to 105.



By Sunday, the big area of high pressure responsible for the recent heat will begin to weaken. This will allow thunderstorms to start to develop by Sunday afternoon and evening. With very high levels of humidity remaining in place, the atmosphere will be

very unstable. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms may develop rapidly late Sunday and some will likely be strong.



Similar to what we saw in the early and middle part of July, the thunderstorms may turn severe with the greatest threat from any storms coming from very strong winds, frequent and dangerous lightning, and locally very heavy rainfall. Another round of potentially

strong to severe storms will be possible on Monday as well.



If you have outdoor plans Sunday afternoon and evening, keep an eye to the sky and check in with the WMBF First Alert Weather App.























































