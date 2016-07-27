Former Horry County Councilman James Frazier dies

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – James Frazier, the former Horry County Councilman for District 7 who served for 35 years, has died, according to Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus.

In a statement issued Wednesday night, Lazarus said both Horry County and the state as a whole, “lost a great man and public servant today.”

“He served his life serving us, and touched the lives of everyone he encountered,” Lazarus said. “I want to thank his family for sharing his time on earth with us and making our community the wonderful place it is today. Job well done, Mr. Frazier.”

Following the news of his passing, both past and present members of Horry County Council reflected on Frazier's public service over four decades.

"As a council member, he represented his community with great fervor," said Liz Gilland, the former county council chairwoman from 2003 to 2010. "At council meetings, James didn't talk a whole lot, but when he did, we all listened. He often brought the conversation back to a congenial place if it had gotten heated."

Paul Prince, who has served on Horry County Council for 26 years, remembered he and Frazier served on a number of committees together throughout the years that looked at county road maintenance, solid waste and fire protection, among other issues.

Prince remembered Frazier as a man who did what he believed was right for all of Horry County."

“I appreciate him in just the greatest way, and I’m going to miss him,” Prince said.

Horry County Councilman Harold Worley said everyone misses Frazier's friendship and advice.

He really believed his job on council was to work with others to make all of our lives better," Worley said. "He was a real statesman."

Fellow councilman Tyler Servant called Frazier, "a dedicated public servant, man of his word and someone I am proud to call a friend."

I know he will truly be missed by his family, many friends and all of Horry County," Servant said

Frazier was elected to the Horry County Council in 1980, and is the namesake of the James R. Frazier Community Center in the Bucksport Community. He was instrumental in the development and implementation of state policy by serving on the South Carolina Association of Counties Board of Directors since 2006, according to a previous news release from the Horry County government.

He was eventually appointed president of the board in 2015.

Frazier retired from the South Carolina Department of Agriculture after 23 years of service, and was one of five spokesmen nationwide that was invited to the White House by President Jimmy Carter to discuss issues facing American farmers. He was also a long-time member of the Horry County Democratic Party, and was elected as the group’s first African-American chairman in 1986.

In January, Frazier announced his resignation from Horry County Council. It became effective March 1.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 2 at Friendship Baptist Church, which is located at 1111 Grainger Road in Conway. Viewing will be at 12:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary, followed by the service at 1 p.m. Following the service, a public fellowship with a meal prepared by community members will be held at the James R. Frazier Community Center, which is located at 1370 Bucksport Road in Bucksport.

