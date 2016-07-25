Bank customer confronts man suspected of trying to steal from him

A local man confronted an individual who tried to scam him while at Conway National Bank. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One local man is questioning why his businesses were targeted three different times within the same week.

Nigel Horonzy was in the Conway National Bank drive-thru last week when bank employees called him to ask about a check.

That check ended up being fraudulent, and Horonzy was able to confront the man inside the bank.

"What are the chances of we actually catching him, and me actually being at that bank at the same time as that person trying to commit fraud?" he asked.

Horonzy said the man left the bank and he pursued him while videoing the suspect on his smart phone. The suspect then sprinted and escaped down 21st Avenue in Myrtle Beach toward TicketReturn.Com Field.

The next day, two more people did the same thing at another local bank. But this time, one check was accidentally cashed when a business partner unknowingly cleared it when they bank called.

Horonzy said both of his banks went through the proper procedures; this one just slipped through.

The checks in these instances were counterfeit.

To help in solving the mystery of who was trying to steal from him, Horonzy posted pictures and the video of the man he confronted at Conway National Bank.

Area residents helped Horonzy identify the suspect and locate him.

The suspect is currently in Georgetown County's jail on other charges. Horonzy filed reports with Myrtle Beach and Horry County police.

He said neither have been as helpful, or found out as much information, as the community. Horonzy added police told him fraud happens more than is realized.

"When I was speaking with the police officer on the 20th, I believe, they said, 'You know, this happened five times on that day with different companies,'" Horonzy said.

He questioned why police haven't been able to locate the suspects on each bank's cameras.

Horonzy said one bank has the names, addresses and fingerprints of two of the suspects.

He added he understands it is a white-collar crime, but because of the known information of each suspect, Horonzy wants to see them in jail before they attempt to strike again.

Horonzy has met with his banks and signed up for an extra security measure called 'positive check.' This security feature will provide additional clearance for a check before it's cashed.

The Myrtle Beach police spokesman said, as of Monday, the incidents are still under investigation and no warrants have been issued. Horry County police could not be reached for comment.

