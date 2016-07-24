Woman goes into labor at Pelicans game, mascot visits family at hospital

The Pelicans game Saturday night got a little bit more exciting after a woman went into labor during the 6th inning. Cassandra Rollins says her water broke unexpectedly while at the game with her husband. (Source: WMBF News)

The Pelicans game Saturday night got a little bit more exciting after a woman went into labor during the sixth inning.

Cassandra Rollins says her water broke unexpectedly while at the game with her husband. The family was from Sumter and was in town to watch the game after getting the OK from their doctor to travel. After going in to labor, Rollins was rushed to Conway Medical Center where she gave birth to her daughter Allie at 5:30 this morning.

To celebrate, members of the Pelican's team along with their mascot Splash, surprised the family at the hospital, bringing gifts and making Allie a member of the Pelican family. Rollins says she didn't expect so much excitement to happen during that game, but is just happy her baby was born healthy and safe.

"We were all ready. We had our hospital bag and we have the car seat and everything ready. So I was all prepared for her to come, I just didn't think she would come during the baseball game," said Cassandra Rollins. "She'll get to join in the fun. Mom and Dad like baseball so she'll definitely be going to lots of games."

The Rollins Family says they're excited their daughter will have an interesting story to tell for the rest of her life and wish to thank the Pelicans for their love and support.

Saturday's event has Pelicans President and General Manager Andy Milovich contemplating a team name change to the Myrtle Beach Storks, if only for a day.

"This is a first for us," stated Mike Snow, Pelicans Assistant General Manager Operations who was on-hand Saturday night when Rollins went into labor. "We wanted to do something special for baby Allie and her parents."

The Pelicans will be adding a Labor Day Night to their promotional calendar. Since the team does not have a home game on Labor Day this year, they will celebrate a few days early on Thursday, Sept. 1.

"Inspiration for promotional nights can come from anywhere," said Andy Milovich. “Any time you can draw attention to a great human interest story, create memories and give back to the community it is a great day.”

