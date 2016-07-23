UPDATE: Coroner identifies driver in deadly motorcycle crash

A motorcycle crash in Florence County left one person dead Saturday evening. According to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, it happened at 7:20 p.m. in the 4800 block of Willard Creek Road near Claussen Road. (Source: Raycom Media)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A motorcycle crash in Florence County left one person dead Saturday evening.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said the driver, Bradley Edward Harvey, 32, of Hartsville died at an area hospital after the crash.

According to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, it happened at 7:20 p.m. in the 4800 block of Willow Creek Road near Claussen Road. Two people were on the motorcycle at the time of the crash. Harvey, who was not wearing a helmet, died as a result of injuries.

The motorcycle, a 2014 Honda, ran off the side of the road, hit a mailbox and a ditch and threw both people from the motorcycle.

Florence EMS took Harvey to Carolinas Hospital. They took the passenger, a woman who was wearing a helmet to McLeod Hospital.

SCHP is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.