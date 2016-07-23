UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman found in water in Andrews

ANDREWS, SC (WMBF) – The coroner has identified a woman who was found in the water near a boat ramp in Andrews Saturday.

According to a news release, deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4300 block of Big Dam Swamp Road, known as Pea House Landing at 12:37 p.m. for a call about a possible body in the water.

Deputies found the body of Shannon Denise Taylor, 48, of Andrews according to Georgetown County Chief Deputy Coroner Paulette Radcliffe.

The autopsy conducted at MUSC is still pending.

GCSO is investigating.

