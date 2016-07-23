TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic slows down around Tanger Outlets Saturday afternoon

Drivers should expect delays in the area of the Tanger Outlets and Myrtle Beach Mall. (Source: Google traffic maps)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Drivers should expect delays in the area of the Tanger Outlets and Myrtle Beach Mall.

According to the South Carolina 511 Twitter page, a wreck took place around 1:40 p.m. at US 17 Northbound at Kings Road in North Myrtle Beach.

Google traffic maps indicates there is significant traffic congestion on US 17 in the area of Tanger Outlets.

