Horry County Police investigate death of four-month-old girl

Home at the address where the child was found dead. (Source: George Umbenhauer)

HORRY COUNTY (WMBF) – A four-month-old girl was found dead in a car seat on a couch in a home near Aynor, according to an Horry County Police report.

Officers with the Horry County Police Department responded to a home in the 2900 block of Nichols Highway Thursday where EMS had determined the child was already dead, the report states.

The report states that one witness, who was distraught, said she took a nap and left the child in the care of the babysitter. The babysitter, who had already left, returned to the scene after an officer called her.

The babysitter was placed in the back of a patrol car when she arrived. Detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Stay tuned for more details as they are made available.

