Golf tournament to benefit Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation

The Ninth Annual Rick Mommsen Jr. and Steve Ditchfield Memorial Golf Tournament for the Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation will take place July 30. (Source: Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation)

MYRTLE BEACH (WMBF) – The Ninth Annual Rick Mommsen Jr. and Steve Ditchfield Memorial Golf Tournament for the Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation will take place July 30.

According to a news release, it will take place at Blackmoor Golf Club in Myrtle Beach with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Proceeds from the Captain’s Choice tournament go to HPCF’s Camp Hands of Hope – a bereavement camp for children aged five to 18 and their families who have recently lost a loved one.

Hands for Hope has been recognized as one of the top bereavement camps in the country by the National Alliance for Grieving Children and the New York Life Foundation.

There are several ways to contribute to the cause:

Play in the tournament - the cost per player is $75 and includes cart and green fees, beverages and a full hot dinner after the tournament.

Sponsor a hole - for only $100 you can have your personal message or company name/logo placed on a hole of the course for all participants to see.

Make a general donation - the Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit foundation and all donations are tax deductible.

Sign up for the tournament end July 27. For more information, call 843-409-7991 or visit www.camphandsofhope.org.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.