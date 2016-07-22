Scotland Co. Sheriff’s Office charges man in connection with child porn investigation

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Scotland County Sheriff’s Office charged a man with sexually exploiting a minor Thursday.

According to a Facebook post, detectives with the SCSO Investigations Division and FBI agents served a warrant at a home in Scotland County. The warrant stemmed from an FBI investigation into child pornography at that home.

Detectives charged 57-year-old William Bryan Campbell with 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The FBI is in the process of taking on the case federally due the type and amount of evidence recovered.

Campbell is held under a $500,000 secured bond.

