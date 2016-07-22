HCPD arrests man on robbery, kidnapping charges - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

HCPD arrests man on robbery, kidnapping charges

James Randy McCormick (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) James Randy McCormick (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

HORRY COUNTY (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department arrested a man on robbery and kidnapping charges.

According to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center website, James McCormick, 60, of Aynor, was charged with armed robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole or death and first-degree assault and battery.

