City of Darlington presents Pride of Darlington Award

Franklin Whaley shows Mayor Gloria Hines how the company rates the grain prior to storing it. (Source: City of Darlington)

Manager Franklin Whaley, Mayor Gloria Hines and City Planner Lisa Chalian-Rock stand with the award. (Source: City of Darlington)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The City of Darlington Beautification Board presented the Pride of Darlington Award to Southeastern Grain Company Wednesday.

According to a news release, business award nominations from the public are due by June 1 each year and all nominees are located within city limits.

Southeastern Grain Company is located at 213 East Broad Street.

To submit nominations to the board, email Darlingtonplanner@gmail.com or call 843-398-4000.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.