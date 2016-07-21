Florence Co. Sheriff’s Office to celebrate National Night Out

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Sheriff Kenney Boone and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office invite you to attend the 33rd Annual Night Out Celebration – an event for crime watch organizations to come together and be recognized for keeping Florence County communities safe.

“Neighborhoods which have an active crime watch organization are less likely to experience problems. We welcome that. We encourage any community and neighborhood that doesn’t have a crime watch organization to contact us and let’s see what we can do,” said Michael Nunn, FCSO said.

According to a FCSO news release, the 2016 National Night Out Celebration will take place Aug. 2 at the Hugh K. Leatherman Senior Center at 600 Senior Way in Florence at 5 p.m. The keynote speaker will be Senator Leatherman and an awards ceremony begins at 6 p.m.

FCSO is accepting applications for sponsorships, donations for door prizes and nominations for individuals with outstanding dedication to community safety.

“We can’t do our jobs effectively unless we have the communities input. The Crime watch organizations are our eyes and ears. We depend on them for information and for guidance in things that are going on in their neighborhoods,” Nunn said.

All donations and proceeds will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee. There will be games for children, live entertainment and free food and drinks.

To become a sponsor or make a nomination, contact Sergeant Priscilla Zimmerman at 843-665-2121, extension 387.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.