Florence man arrested on drug, gun charges

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office charged a Florence man with several drug and gun charges.

According to an FCSO news release, investigators arrested Johnathon Edward Windham, 34, Tuesday and charged him with possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, attempt to purchase controlled substances and possession of a stolen handgun.

Windham attempted to purchase drugs and controlled substances from an undercover narcotics officer while in possession of a stolen handgun.

Windham was release from the Florence County Detention Center Wednesday on bonds amounting to $8,000.

