Two women suspected of stealing dog from humane society

The Grand Strand Humane Society is asking your help identifying two grand larceny suspects who stole a dog from the humane society. (Source: Grand Strand Humane Society)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Grand Strand Humane Society is asking your help identifying two grand larceny suspects who stole a dog from the humane society.

According to a Facebook post, the two suspects, women, entered the Grand Strand Humane Society July 3 and stole a dog. They were seen in vehicle that could be a Kia Sportage.

The pictures shown were taken from video surveillance at Grand Strand Humane Society.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Detective Carol Allen with the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-9167 and reference case #16-014310.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.