July: An active month for severe weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The month of July has been extremely active across the area, with multiple days of strong to severe storms.

So far this month, 14 out of the 20 days have featured severe storms in all or at least parts of the area. Ten back-to-back days of severe storms started on July 3. These storms have brought vivid lightning, damaging winds, hail and flooding rain.

Thursday, July 7, was one of the more active days with widespread damaging winds as a line of storms moved through the area. Nearly 14,000 power outages were reported, especially in the Pee Dee. A wind gust of 64 mph was reported at the Florence Airport and numerous trees were blown down.



Just a few days later, on Saturday, July 9, severe storms brought hail the size of quarters and golf balls to parts of the South Strand. The very next day brought yet another round of severe storms. A wind gust to 61 mph was measured at the North Myrtle Beach Airport. Several structure fires were sparked by dangerous lightning and street flooding was common in the Grand Strand.

As recently as Tuesday, storms left nearly 3,000 without power and downed trees in Robeson County. Over 1,500 customers lost power in Horry County and lightning is believed to have caused the fire that damaged the Hunting Beach State Park Nature Preserve.

The weather pattern turns much drier and quieter through the upcoming weekend, with a stray storm or two from time to time.

