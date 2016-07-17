Victim identified in fatal accident in Myrtle Beach Sunday evening

A fatal accident took place in Myrtle Beach Sunday evening. (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – According to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden, a Myrtle Beach woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision at Fantasy Harbour Boulevard and April Gray Lane on Sunday evening around 6:00 p.m.

Deputy Coroner McSpadden says the victim, 33-year-old Krystal McKinney, died on the scene as a result of injuries sustained after a head-on vehicle collision.

A 2008 Dodge Pickup was traveling north, while McKinney's 2002 Chevrolet vehicle was traveling south on Fantasy Blvd.

The victim crossed over north bound land when it was struck by the 2008 Dodge Pickup, according to Cpl. Per Judd Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The 46-year-old driving the 2008 Dodge Pickup was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

This fatal accident remains under investigation by the SCHP.

