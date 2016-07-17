Six-week-old drowns in pond near Tanger Outlets on Hwy 501

Image of one of the ponds near Tanger Outlets, where the 6-week-old boy was possibly found. (Source: Katrina Helmer)

Map showing the ponds near the Tanger Outlets, where 6-week-old boy was possibly found. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police are investigating after a six-week-old boy died as a result of drowning Saturday night. The boy was found in a pond near Tanger Outlets on Highway 501.

According to scanner traffic recorded by Broadcastify, a call for a possible cardiac arrest came in around 10:00 p.m. Saturday near a pond behind the Outlets. Emergency crews were re-routed to respond. And then the call changed.

"Found a baby in the pond. It is breathing and alert, just not that well," said emergency responders over the scanners.

There were people at the pond, waiting for crews to arrive. Emergency responders said the child was "pretty close to a newborn". And then the child was rushed to the Conway E.R.

"It's going to be an infant coming in, unknown age. Uh, that's all I can tell you, it's a male patient. It was found in the water face-down. No parents, no nothing around. Unable to tell you any more information about it," said emergency responders over the scanner.

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge says the deputy coroner was called to the hospital that night. According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden, King Khalil Jair Alexander of Chapel Hill, North Carolina died late Saturday night.

Horry County police are investigating.

