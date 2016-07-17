One person hospitalized after reported shooting in Myrtle Beach Saturday

Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday night.

Lieutenant Furlong said the victim was reportedly shot in the stomach in the 1500 block of Green Boulevard.

The victim had been taken to the hospital by the time officers arrived.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.