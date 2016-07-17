Storm damages school, home, and restaurant in Johnsonville

A storm in Johnsonville tore part of the roof off of Johnsonville Middle School and dismantled part of the roof of the Shady Rest restaurant.(Mike Ross on Facebook)

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WMBF) - A storm in Johnsonville tore part of the roof off of Johnsonville Middle School and dismantled part of the roof of the Shady Rest restaurant.

"I got dressed and rode out here and you can kind of see what we found." said Principal Randy Willis.

What they found was a caved in roof, with debris and water spilling into a classroom. Also, a canopy near the cafeteria, almost completely destroyed with pieces blown into trees and across the highway over a quarter mile away.

"We were very fortunate one that school was not in session and it happened at night. And even when it went across the road, there's some damage to a house across the road, but it looked like it went in between the two houses kind of like in a vacant lot." said Willis.

The storm also blew away Chris Lyerly's backyard fence, cracking a car windshield, even picking up 40 pound bags and tossing them across the yard. While they don't know the cost of the damage yet, Lyerly and his family say all that matters, is that everyone is safe.

"I heard something that sounded like a train coming. So my instinct was to grab my kids and go in the hall, and all I could do at that time was just start praying." said Lyerly.

Lyerly says when the storm came through, he could feel his entire house shaking, and saw a crack come across his ceiling.

"After experiencing what I went through, you don't take nothing for granted, and I just want to thank the good lord that we're safe."

The area was under a severe thunderstorm warning just before midnight Saturday, according to Meteorologist Andy Stein. Straight line winds of up to 60 to 70 miles per hour were likely the cause of the damage.

Viewers provided photos of the damaged school and restaurant roofs.

There was also a South Carolina Highway Patrol report of downed trees on Chippenham Road in Marion.

