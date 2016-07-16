Carolina Forest entrance sign relit

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The nonprofit group Beautify Carolina Forest has relit the gateway entrance sign into Carolina Forest. The welcoming landmark at the corner of Carolina Forest Boulevard and Highway 501 was relit after several years of being dark.

The sign and surrounding landscaping became a landmark of prestige. The lighting of the sign and maintenance of the medians came to an end when a property owner’s association disbanded about three years ago.

“One of the first items on our agenda as a newly formed non-profit beautification group in Carolina Forest was to regain control of the maintenance of this gateway into our community”, said Richard Skrip, president of Beautify Carolina Forest. “We just couldn’t let the area deteriorate anymore. Our volunteers immediately stepped in and began cutting the grass, trimming the trees and shrubs revealing the beautiful brick and iron fencing, and began to determine what was needed to get the sign relit. We contacted the property owner to seek approval to begin the maintenance, and also sought an agreement from DDR, the company that manages the Kroger Shopping Center, to keep power flowing to the lights if we got them working again.”

A donation from volunteers made the relighting possible. The donation also provided for the planting of colorful verbena in front of the sign. The Horry County Solid Waste Authority donated mulch and DDR repainted the sign.

For more on BCF, visit www.beautifycarolinaforest.org or check them out on Facebook.

