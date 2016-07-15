CCU checks on students abroad after Nice attack

Following the recent terrorist attack in France, Coastal Carolina University officials is making student safety a top priority. (Source: CCU Facebook page)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Following the recent terrorist attack in France, Coastal Carolina University officials are making student safety a top priority.

CCU spokeswoman Martha Hunn said no students are currently on a summer study abroad or internship program in France.

Hunn said there are students doing internships elsewhere in Europe. They are being contacted to make sure they are safe and well.

However, there were students studying abroad or doing internships in France over the spring semester. Those programs ended in early to mid-June. Students in those programs were scheduled to return back to the United States. CCU officials will confirm with those students that they have returned and are safe.

