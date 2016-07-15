Inmate assaults three Myrtle Beach detention officers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An irate inmate physically assaulted three detention officers at the Myrtle Beach jail.

According to a police report, an officer responded to the jail around 1 a.m. Thursday after receiving a call about an inmate assaulting detention officers. When he arrived, two of the detention officers had already been taken to the hospital.

The incident began when the inmate began flooding his cell and when the water was shut off, he became irate. He threatened to purposefully fall, so officers tried to put him in the restraint chair for his safety.

The inmate kicked one of the detention officers in the back of the head, another in the chin and jaw area and spit in another’s face.

