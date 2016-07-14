Man catches would-be burglar hiding on garage floor

A man found a would-be burglar on the floor in his garage and chased him out. (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach resident found a would-be burglar on the floor in his garage and chased him out.

According to a police report, an officer responded to a home on Colonial Drive at 12:47 a.m. Wednesday for a burglary call.

The victim said he was awake on his computer and his wife was asleep when he heard what sounded like a door opening. He waited a minute and went downstairs and found that the front door was halfway open.

When the victim looked in a garage closet and turned around, he saw a man lying in front of his car. The victim yelled for his wife to call the police and the suspect ran out of the garage. The victim tried to follow the suspect but lost him in the dark.

The suspect is described as having black, curly hair and was wearing a short-sleeve t-shirt and shorts with no shoes.

The victim found a bag of his outside in the bushes but did not report anything missing.

Officers said the front door appeared to have been unlocked at the time of the incident.

