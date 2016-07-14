Two arrested on loitering for drugs charges

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An undercover officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department observed suspicious activity and following a traffic stop, arrested two people on charges of loitering for drugs.

According to a police report, the officer saw a man reach into a parked car in the middle of the street near the intersection of Yaupon Drive and Fifteenth Avenue South at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. The man then reached into his pocket and reached back into the passenger side of the car before they parted ways.

The officer recognized the man from a prior narcotics complaint, so he followed the car, a green Hyundai, to a gas station, where it stopped before heading back to Yaupon Drive. Eventually the car turned onto South Kings Highway and the officer requested back up.

Units, including the K9 unit, stopped the car and found the driver had a suspended license for failure to pay a traffic ticket. The driver gave consent to search and the K9 unit found syringes in the glasses compartment as well as a half of a gram of a brown plant-like material used to smoke marijuana with some residue. The amount was too small for testing.

The passenger, who had constricted pupils, dry mouth and visible track marks, handed officers a syringe from her bra and said she had used heroin two days prior.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested. The driver, James Dailey, was charged with loitering for drugs, driving under suspension and unlawful turning. The passenger, Hannah Holmes, was charged with loitering for drug purposes.

