Wild week of storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) While summer storms are common in our area, the last week has seen a very impressive stretch of strong to severe storms.



Since Tuesday, July 5th, our region has seen repeated rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms knocking out power, downing trees and bringing intense lightning and rain.



Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued repeatedly for most of the area. Horry county alone has seen all or part of the county placed under severe thunderstorm warnings every day out of the last 6 days.



Most of the warnings were verified with reports of damage across the area. In total, 51 reports of wind damage and large hail were received by the National Weather Service over the 7 day span. Thursday July 8th saw the most widespread wind damage with numerous reports of trees down across inland areas and as many as 13,000 without power. A wind gust to 64 mph was reported at the Florence Airport.



Hail was common with storms across Horry County on Sunday, July 10th. Hail as large as quarters and golfballs was reported from near Pawleys Island to Socastee. The next day brought a 61 mph wind gust to the North Myrtle Beach Airport as another round of severe storms rolled through.



Quieter weather with just a few storms is expected through the middle of the week.