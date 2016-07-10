House catches fire following lightning strike

The same storm caused damage in Little River, where a tree limb fell on a car. (Source: Emmy Beck)

A house in North Myrtle Beach was struck by lightning Sunday evening, causing it to catch fire. (Source: Michele Carbone)

North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Spain said lightning struck a house that is under construction on Shell Creek Circle. There was no one inside the house at the time.

When crews arrived, flames were coming from the roof. Spain said the house suffered damage to the roof, the attic and the second floor.

The same storm caused damage in Little River, where a tree limb fell on a car. Facebook user Emmy Beck submitted the photo.

