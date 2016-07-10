Man drowns in lake in Lumberton

A man drowned Saturday after jumping from a platform into a lake in Lumberton. (Source: Raycom Media)

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - A man drowned Saturday after jumping from a platform into a lake in Lumberton.

According to Lumberton Rescue and EMS Commander Roger Taylor, it happened at the lake at Luther Britt Park. The man, whose identity has not been released, never resurfaced.

Taylor, two city firefighters and a police officer found the man and pulled him out of the water within minutes of arriving on scene but were unable to revive him after performing CPR.

About 20 people were swimming in the lake at the time and lifeguards were on duty.

