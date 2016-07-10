Multiple power outages, traffic light defects reported across Gr - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Multiple power outages, traffic light defects reported across Grand Strand, Pee Dee

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - WMBF News has received reports Sunday evening that the power is out at Broadway at the Beach and The Vinings – just east of Carolina Forest. Also, Duke Energy reports at least 185 customers are without power in Marion County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol reports traffic light defects around 7:15 p.m. at the intersections of River Oaks Drive and Carolina Forest Boulevard and George Bishop Parkway and Fantasy Harbour Boulevard.

The National Weather Service reported a road washout at Enterprise Road and Fox Haven Boulevard at 7:52 p.m.

Drivers should use caution.

