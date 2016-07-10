Multiple power outages, traffic light defects reported across Grand Strand, Pee Dee

WMBF News has received reports Sunday evening that the power is out at Broadway at the Beach and The Vinings – just east of Carolina Forest. (Source: Duke Energy)

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - WMBF News has received reports Sunday evening that the power is out at Broadway at the Beach and The Vinings – just east of Carolina Forest. Also, Duke Energy reports at least 185 customers are without power in Marion County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol reports traffic light defects around 7:15 p.m. at the intersections of River Oaks Drive and Carolina Forest Boulevard and George Bishop Parkway and Fantasy Harbour Boulevard.

The National Weather Service reported a road washout at Enterprise Road and Fox Haven Boulevard at 7:52 p.m.

Drivers should use caution.

