Man charged with felony DUI after fatal crash

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Authorities charged a man with DUI after one person involved in a July 3 crash was killed.

According to Corporal Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol, at 4:15 a.m., a 2003 Chevy SUV ran off the road and overturned, ejecting both the driver, Christopher Cooper, 30, and passenger, Tristan Marino, 20.

The crash happened on Highway 548 near Hope Circle in Conway, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Marino died at Grand Strand Medical Center Thursday from injuries sustained in the crash.

Collins said Cooper was charged with felony DUI.

McSpadden said Marino was living in the Conway area.

