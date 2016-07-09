Marlboro Co. Sheriff's Office seeks person involved in kidnapping

The suspects are believed to have been driving a Chevrolet Venture. (Source: MCSO)

SLED developed a sketch of one of the suspects. (Source: MCSO)

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help identifying a person involved in a kidnapping.

According to Lieutenant Jamie Seales, MCSO responded to Curly Lane in Bennettsville around 9:30 a.m. after the victim’s mother called 911 because he did not come home from a jog.

He called his mother while police were with her and said said he had been kidnapped and escaped in the woods. He was found shortly after about two miles from home.

After investigating, MCSO determined that a Burgundy Chevrolet Venture van pulled up beside the victim and ordered him inside. When he refused, a second suspect pointed a gun at him and he got inside.

He was let out a short time later and made to walk through the woods while the men followed him before he was able to escape.

The victim described the man who ordered him in the van as 6'2" with a stocky build.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division interviewed witnesses and developed a sketch of one suspects.

The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered a minor injury and will be fine, Seales said.

Call 911 or 843-479-5605 with any tips on the case and ask for an investigator.

