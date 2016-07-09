Social media users capture images of large hail in Horry County Saturday

Several social media users in Horry County captured images of large hail Saturday evening. (Source: Shan Kelly on Twitter)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Several social media users in Horry County captured images of large hail Saturday evening.

A Twitter user in Burgess snapped a photo of a hailstone, describing it as being between the size of a nickel and a quarter. The photo was tweeted at 7:52 p.m. Saturday.

Ranged between nickel and quarter sized @AndySteinWx pic.twitter.com/mhlHkx0zQG — Shan Kelly (@ShanKelly10) July 9, 2016

In Surfside Beach, a Facebook user posted video of what they described as quarter-sized hail. Loud thunder and the user’s reaction can be heard in the video. The video was posted at 8 p.m.

