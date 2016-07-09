UPDATE: NMB Police seek to identify 2 people of interest in reported shooting death

A woman was shot and killed in the parking lot of the K&W Cafeteria in North Myrtle Beach Saturday. (Source: WMBF News)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach Police are asking the public's help identifying two people of interest following an incident in which a woman was found dead in a restaurant parking lot.

The Horry County Coroner's office identified the woman found dead Saturday in a North Myrtle Beach parking lot as 29-year-old Amanda Fisher of Brunswick County.

"Details specifying her injuries will not be released at this time," said Tamara Willard, the chief deputy coroner.

Fisher was reportedly shot and killed in the parking lot of the K&W Cafeteria on Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach Saturday. According to Pat Dowling, the spokesman for the City of North Myrtle Beach, the call about a woman lying face down in the middle of the parking lot with what appeared to be a gunshot wound came in to public safety officers around 11 a.m. Horry County EMS arrived on the scene and pronounced Fisher dead.

According to a witness in the parking lot, there was a loud popping sound before a man got out of a white vehicle, pulled Fisher out, and got back in. He said there was another person in the vehicle when they drove away.

The two men sought by North Myrtle Beach Police were in the company of Fisher on the prior evening as well as on the morning of her death.

The Charlotte Observer reported that Fisher was a state witness in the murder trial of her boyfriend, Deonte Lanier. Lanier was charged in a 2012 murder out of Mecklenburg County, and his trial was in April of 2016.

According to the Charlotte Observer, Fisher suddenly moved to Myrtle Beach after being subpoenaed to testify against Lanier. The trial judge, though, had her arrested and jailed to make sure she would be at court.

She told the jury during the trial that she did not want to be a witness. Lanier's case ended in a mistrial.

Dowling said police are looking into Fisher's past, and are following many different leads.

Police ask that anyone with information about the case call authorities at 843-280-5511.

