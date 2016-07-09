Prayer vigil for peace and understanding planned in Surfside Beach

A prayer vigil will take place in Surfside Beach Saturday night in the wake of the shootings in Dallas shootings. (Source: WMBF News Facebook)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A prayer vigil will take place in Surfside Beach Saturday evening in the wake of the shootings in Dallas shootings.

According to a Facebook group called Sunset Prayer Vigil for Peace and Understanding in our Country, it will take place at 13th Avenue South from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

A statement within the group reads:

With all that is going on in our country right now, we wanted to put together something positive for people to come together. Please join us tomorrow night to pray for peace and understanding. Please feel free to invite your friends and family to join us as well.

