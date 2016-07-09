Darlington Police search for attempted murder suspect

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington Police Department is looking for a suspect in a shooting that took place early Saturday.

According to Lieutenant Kimberly Nelson, officers responded to an argument call in the Brockington Heights Apartments Saturday at 2:23 a.m. After the shooting, one victim was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition.

Warrants have been issued for Kendrick Tafari Edwards, 18. He is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

DPD asks that you call 911 with any information on Edwards’ whereabouts or the incident itself.

Edwards was arrested in 2015 for vehicle theft.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.