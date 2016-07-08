Another round of strong storms likely

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For the fourth day in a row, a fast moving line of strong to severe storms is likely later this evening.

High heat and humidity will once again help to fuel a line of strong storms moving through the region late this evening. The very latest forecast models into the First Alert Weather Center indicate that the storms will likely arrive later than the last few days with highest threat arriving between 5 pm and midnight.

Very strong winds, with gusts up to 65 mph, will be possible with the strongest storms. These winds are strong enough to down trees and power lines. Dangerous lightning will be possible as well. Frequent, dangerous lightning will is also likely with this evening's storms.



