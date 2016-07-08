Resident delivers flowers to Myrtle Beach Police following Dallas shootings

A resident delivered flowers to the Myrtle Beach Police Department Friday in a show of officer support in the wake of the shootings in Dallas. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH (WMBF) - A resident delivered flowers to the Myrtle Beach Police Department Friday in a show of officer support in the wake of the shootings in Dallas.

MBPD responded by posting to their Facebook page thanking the citizens and people in the community who offered support.

