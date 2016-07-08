Conway Police charge four men believed to be connected with several burglaries

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Conway Police arrested four men in connection with armed robbery and burglary charges and need help linking them to other crimes.

According to a news release, officers with the Conway Police Department responded to a call about a burglary and armed robbery on Kingston Drive Wednesday evening.

After investigating, officers arrested Raheem Tywand Green, 19, of Galivants Ferry; Pagerin Harrell, 21, of Conway; and Franklin Price, 17, of Conway. Each was charged with first-degree burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and grand larceny.

Officers also arrested Sean Page, 16, of Conway. Page was charged as an adult with first-degree burglary, kidnapping and armed robbery.

Investigators believe the men were involved in other burglary cases and may have broken into and stolen cars. The investigation is ongoing. Call the Conway Police Department with any information.

